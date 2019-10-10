Bernal delighted with maiden win in Italy ahead of Il Lombardia

Cycling VIDEO - Gran Piemonte 2019: Egan Bernal delighted with first victory in Italy ahead of Il Lombardia

27 views | 01:21

Eurosport 33 minutes agoUpdated Just now 0

0

Egan Bernal was given the perfect strategy by Team Ineos to seal Gran Piemonte victory as he streaked away to victory in Santuario di Oropa.