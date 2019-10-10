Cycling

VIDEO - Gran Piemonte 2019: Highlights - Dominant display sees Bernal and Sosa seal Team Ineos 1-2

Egan Bernal was given the perfect strategy by Team Ineos to seal Gran Piemonte victory as he streaked away to victory in Santuario di Oropa - team-mate Ivan Ramiro Sosa took second.
