Highlights: Hindley takes Herald title as Groves wins final stage

VIDEO - Highlights: Jai Hindley takes Herald title as Kaden Groves wins final stage
See moreSee less
Cycling highlights
1 hour agoUpdated Just now
Cycling highlights
More videos
Trevor Noah imitates Nadal's serving habits... and Federer finds it hilarious
Bolshunov continues stunning form and extends lead over Klaebo
Remarkable scenes as NINE straight penalty kicks missed in J League Super Cup final
'Pretty amazing' - Hindley thrilled with title
Bolshunov talks through finish of 15km Mass Start
Mathieu van der Poel – A versatile champion