VIDEO - Highlights: Kaden Groves takes third stage
See moreSee less
Cycling highlights
3 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Cycling highlights
More videos
Juventus targeting two Premier League midfielders - Euro Papers
'There are problems at every club' - Barca boss on Messi & Abidal dispute
'Mark gave me the call!' - Bauhaus reveals Cavendish 'cleverness'
Gronewegen optimistic for 2020 after Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana victory
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Groenewegen wins thrilling sprint finish
'He's picking the lock! - Bauhaus wins Stage 3