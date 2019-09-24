Cycling

VIDEO - How Mikkel Bjerg secured terrific hat-trick in U23 world time trial

How Bjerg secured terrific hat-trick in U23 world time trial
Mikkel Bjerg secured an emphatic hat-trick after winning his third-straight men’s U23 individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships.
