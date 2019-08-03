Cycling

VIDEO - Huge crash at Ride London Women finish line

14 hours agoUpdated Just now

The Ride London Women sprint ending in controversy and carnage as a huge crash at the finish line caused the disqaualification of Kirsten Wild.
