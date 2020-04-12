VIDEO - Iconic moments from The Hell of the North
See moreSee less
Cycling
Iconic moments from The Hell of the North99 views • Just now
1 Year Ago: An Alaphilippe masterclass on uphill finish at Tour of Basque Country311 views • 09/04/2020 at 10:57
Previously on Paris-Roubaix: Mathew Hayman left stunned by win after edging 2016 sprint finish280 views • 10/04/2020 at 16:34
Previously on Paris-Roubaix: Degenkolb triumphs after train interrupts 2015 race208 views • 10/04/2020 at 16:27
Previously on Paris-Roubaix: Vansummeren breaks away on the cobbles to take 2011 win91 views • 10/04/2020 at 15:45
Previously on Paris-Roubaix: Cancellara triumphs in the crosswinds in 2010274 views • 10/04/2020 at 16:24
Previously on Paris-Roubaix: Tom Boonen stamps his name into history with a third victory109 views • 10/04/2020 at 15:39
On This Day: 'He's delivered!' - Bettiol takes first win of his career172 views • 07/04/2020 at 10:26
The superhuman Annemiek van Vleuten: Go behind the scenes in episode 1 of an all-access documentary352 views • 06/04/2020 at 16:07
More videos
La Liga giants make Kane their primary target
Who wins the Havertz race, Bayern or Liverpool? - Euro Papers
Juventus set to rival Arsenal for Ceballos - Euro Papers
Coman talks to Eurosport about Guardiola, Bayern and Champions League chances
Thomas Muller - and his rabbits - send Happy Easter and stay healthy messages
Why football needs sin bins to stamp out cheating