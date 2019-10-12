'A monument for Mollema' - Watch Dutchman's stunning victory

Cycling video - 'A monument for Bauke Mollema' - Watch Dutchman's stunning victory
'A monument for Mollema' - Watch Dutchman's stunning victory696 views • Just now
'I can't believe it' - Emotional Mollema on Il Lombardia win36 views • Just now
'Look at those two grandads!' - Funny fan moment at Il Lombardia247 views • 43 minutes ago
Bernal seals emphatic Gran Piemonte victory653 views • 10/10/2019 at 17:21
Highlights: Dominant display sees Bernal and Sosa seal Team Ineos 1-2307 views • 10/10/2019 at 17:29
Bernal delighted with maiden win in Italy ahead of Il Lombardia167 views • 10/10/2019 at 17:24
'What a battle' - Woods takes Milan-Torino victory1,077 views • 09/10/2019 at 16:52
How The Race Was Won 2018: Pinot breaks Nibali at Lombardia266 views • 24 hours ago
Race bike leads riders wrong way in Tre Valli Varesine farce6,749 views • 08/10/2019 at 18:08
