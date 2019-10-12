Cycling > Il Lombardia

Cycling video - 'Oh no' - Vincenzo Nibali nearly flies off bike due to stray bottle

'Oh no' - Nibali nearly flies off bike due to stray bottle
174 views | 00:23
Eurosport

44 minutes agoUpdated 20 minutes ago

A stray water bottle almost sends Vincenzo Nibali flying during the 2019 edition of Il Lombardia.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos