'Oh no' - Nibali nearly flies off bike due to stray bottle

Cycling video - 'Oh no' - Vincenzo Nibali nearly flies off bike due to stray bottle
See moreSee less
Cycling
'A monument for Mollema' - Watch Dutchman's stunning victory1,476 views • 53 minutes ago
'I can't believe it' - Emotional Mollema on Il Lombardia win145 views • 60 minutes ago
'Look at those two grandads!' - Funny fan moment at Il Lombardia378 views • 2 hours ago
'Oh no' - Nibali nearly flies off bike due to stray bottle174 views • 20 minutes ago
Bernal delighted with podium at Il Lombardia4 views • Just now
Bernal seals emphatic Gran Piemonte victory661 views • 10/10/2019 at 17:21
Highlights: Dominant display sees Bernal and Sosa seal Team Ineos 1-2307 views • 10/10/2019 at 17:29
Bernal delighted with maiden win in Italy ahead of Il Lombardia169 views • 10/10/2019 at 17:24
'What a battle' - Woods takes Milan-Torino victory1,078 views • 09/10/2019 at 16:52
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'A monument for Mollema' - Watch Dutchman's stunning victory
Watch: Eliud Kipchoge breaks two-hour marathon barrier
Kipchoge honoured to 'make history' after sub-two-hour marathon
'I can't believe it' - Emotional Mollema on Il Lombardia win
'Look at those two grandads!' - Funny fan moment at Il Lombardia
Highlights: Gauff storms into WTA Linz final in style