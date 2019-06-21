Cycling

VIDEO - Ion Göttlich gets another BIG move... to Eurosport!

Ion Göttlich gets another BIG move... to Eurosport!
view | 02:29
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 51 minutes ago

Ion Göttlich - fresh from his rejection by BORA-Hansgrohe - has been offered another big move. This time to be a pundit for Eurosport...
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos