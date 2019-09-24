Cycling

VIDEO - 'It was crazy!' Mikkel Bjerg navigates puddles of Yorkshire to secure time trial hat-trick

'It was crazy!' Bjerg navigates the Yorkshire puddles to secure time trial hat-trick
Mikkel Bjerg secured an emphatic hat-trick after winning his third-straight men’s U23 individual time trial at the UCI Road World Championships.
