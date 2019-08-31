Cycling

VIDEO - Kasper Asgreen sprints to victory on Stage 3 of Tour of Germany

Kasper Asgreen sprints to victory on Stage 3 of Tour of Germany
10 views | 02:09
Eurosport

39 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Kasper Asgreen produced a tactically savvy finish to win Stage 3 in Eisenach.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos