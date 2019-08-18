Bastianelli delighted after beating Vos to victory

VIDEO - Marta Bastianelli delighted after beating Marianne Vos to victory
See moreSee less
Cycling
Bastianelli pips Vos in dramatic finish to take victory in Sweden700 views • 13 minutes ago
Bastianelli delighted after beating Vos to victory11 views • 8 minutes ago
'Marta was too strong' - Vos praises winner12 views • 4 minutes ago
Coquard reflects on 'very tactical day' after claiming stage win287 views • 16/08/2019 at 18:29
Briton Neil Campbell breaks cycling speed record at 174.3mph300 views • 1 hour ago
Highlights: Ganna claims BinckBank TT stage for Team Ineos124 views • 22 hours ago
Steve Cummings on what he’d do with 500kg of salmon101 views • 18 hours ago
Morton beats McCormick in dramatic finish68 views • 5 hours ago
WATCH: Van der Poel left surprised as Coquard takes Arctic Race win439 views • 16/08/2019 at 18:12
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Sanchez to take pay cut to push through Inter move - Euro Papers
Bastianelli pips Vos in dramatic finish to take victory in Sweden
France edge Great Britain in dramatic triathlon
United's mega bid for Koulibaly revealed - Euro Papers
Danny Buchan wins Race 1 at Cadwell Park
'Marta was too strong' - Vos praises winner