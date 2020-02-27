Cycling

Olympic Throwback: Chris Hoy wins record sixth gold medal
Every Thursday until Tokyo 2020 gets underway, we will revisit a famous British moment in the Olympic archives. Today’s edition: an emotional Chris Hoy winning his sixth Olympic gold in the keirin at London 2012.
