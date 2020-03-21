Cycling

VIDEO - On This Day: Elia Viviani 'comes from nowehere' to win Brugge - De Panne in thrilling sprint

On This Day: Viviani 'comes from nowehere' to win Brugge - De Panne in thrilling sprint
view | 05:45
Eurosport

4 hours agoUpdated Just now

Watch the closing minutes of the 2018 edition of Brugge - De Panne.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos