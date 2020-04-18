Cycling

VIDEO - On This Day: Julian Alaphilippe wins La Fleche Wallonne 2018 ending Alejandro Valverde's reign

On This Day: Alaphilippe wins La Fleche Wallonne 2018 ending Valverde's reign
19 views | 05:25
Eurosport

58 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos