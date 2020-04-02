On This Day: Alaphilippe wins opening stage of Tour Of Basque Country in 2018

VIDEO - On This Day: Julian Alaphilippe wins opening stage of Tour Of Basque Country in 2018
See moreSee less
Cycling
On This Day: Alaphilippe wins opening stage of Tour Of Basque Country in 201815 views • 18 minutes ago
On This Day: Niki Terpstra wins Tour of Flanders with impressive solo break24 views • 22 hours ago
'Can you believe it?' - When Kristoff sprinted to victory at Gent-Wevelgem83 views • 31/03/2020 at 17:02
In-depth with Deceuninck Ep1: Tensions run high in sprint train; TTT confusion171 views • 30/03/2020 at 10:40
When Wild triumphed at Gent-Wevelgem in 201911 views • 31/03/2020 at 17:05
In-depth with Deceuninck Ep2: Alaphilippe’s chance to climb and a strategic mix-up152 views • 30/03/2020 at 10:40
On This Day | Bernal walks home at Volta a Catalunya8 views • 30/03/2020 at 12:56
On This Day: Kirsten Wild powers to Driedaagse Brugge - De Panne win37 views • 28/03/2020 at 17:57
On This Day: Michael Matthews holds off Phil Bauhaus in photo-finish27 views • 30/03/2020 at 12:54
More videos
Real's Mbappe and Pogba moves in doubt - Euro Papers
Could isolation camps help finish Premier League season?
Tottenham’s decision to cut staff pay ‘completely unacceptable’
1996 Olympics: Silky Nigeria stun Argentina to win football gold
On This Day: Niki Terpstra wins Tour of Flanders with impressive solo break
Juve 'desperate' to sell Ronaldo quickly due to coronavirus crisis - Euro Papers