Cycling

VIDEO - On This Day: Michael Matthews holds off Phil Bauhaus in photo-finish

On This Day: Michael Matthews holds off Phil Bauhaus in photo-finish
13 views | 02:20
Eurosport

4 hours agoUpdated 3 hours ago

On This Day in 2019 Michael Matthews held off Phil Bauhaus in photo-finish on Stage 6 of the Volta A Catalunya.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos