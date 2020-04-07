Cycling

VIDEO - One Man Vs Caltagirone - Experience the chaotic scenes in a cycling Grand Tour crowd

One Man Vs Caltagirone - Experience the chaotic scenes in a cycling Grand Tour crowd
1 view | 01:50
Eurosport

18 minutes agoUpdated Just now

One policeman is tasked with controlling thousands of fans in the Sicilian town of Caltagirone as the Giro d'Italia peloton approaches.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos