VIDEO - #OnThisDay: 'There is nothing this man cannot do!' - Highlights as Van der Poel wins Brabantse Pijl

59 minutes agoUpdated 12 minutes ago

Relive the dramatic 2019 Branbantse Pijl as Mathieu van der Poel claims a superb win.
