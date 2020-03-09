Nailbiting finish as Nizzolo trumps Ackermann in Stage 2 sprint

Cycling > Paris - Nice

Cycling video - Nailbiting finish as Nizzolo trumps Ackermann in Paris-Nice Stage 2 sprint

Giacomo Nizzolo produces a perfectly timed sprint to win Stage 2 of Paris Nice for NTT Pro Cycling.
