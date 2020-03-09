Cycling > Paris - Nice

Cycling video - Nairo Quintana helped by his brother after untimely crash at Paris-Nice

Nairo Quintana helped by his brother after untimely crash at Paris-Nice
17 views | 00:55
Eurosport

28 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the moment that cost Nairo Quintana a minute and a half in the Paris-Nice GC.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos