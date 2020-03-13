Schachmann crashes as Benoot takes impressive solo win

Cycling > Paris - Nice

Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) claimed an impressive solo win on Stage 6 of Paris-Nice to put himself firmly in the GC picture ahead of the final stage on Saturday, as a final-kilometre crash cost Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) crucial seconds.
