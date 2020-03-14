Cycling > Paris - Nice

VIDEO - 'Entertainment from start to finish!' - Nairo Quintana takes final stage of Paris-Nice

'Entertainment from start to finish!' - Quintana takes final stage of Paris-Nice
view | 01:04
Eurosport

Just now

At the end of a strange Paris-Nice it was Nairo Quintana who took the final stage victory.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos