Cycling > Paris - Nice

VIDEO - German champion Max Schachmann victorious in wind and rain

German champion Schachmann victorious in wind and rain
7 views | 03:07
Eurosport

Just now

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) produced a late burst to dampen Julian Alaphilippe and Tiesj Benoot’s heroics and win the opening stage of Paris-Nice.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos