Cycling > Paris - Nice

VIDEO - Iván García Cortina: I was surprised but I went full gas

García Cortina: I was surprised but I went full gas
18 views | 01:10
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 7 minutes ago

Ivan Garcia Cortina admits he was surprised to hold off a sprinter with the calibre of Peter Sagan to claim the third stage of Paris-Nice.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos