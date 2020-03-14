Stage winner Quintana hails team, wanted to repay their support

VIDEO - Stage winner Nairo Quintana hails team, wanted to repay their support
'Entertainment from start to finish!' - Quintana takes final stage of Paris-Nice788 views • 39 minutes ago
'A walk through a world of pain to heaven!' - Schachmann on final stages of Paris-Nice27 views • 8 minutes ago
Stage winner Quintana hails team, wanted to repay their support27 views • 10 minutes ago
'That is something for the ages!' - Niccolo Bonifazio snatches incredible victory1,453 views • 12/03/2020 at 16:43
Schachmann crashes as Benoot takes impressive solo win267 views • 22 hours ago
'I almost can't believe it' - Andersen reacts to win102 views • 11/03/2020 at 17:40
Stage 4 Highlights: All the best action from the ITT55 views • 11/03/2020 at 20:44
Highlights: Ivan Garcia Cortina surprises stacked field to win Stage 3243 views • 10/03/2020 at 22:44
‘That is very bad news’ - Niki Terpstra and Bryan Coquard caught up in nasty crash95 views • 10/03/2020 at 18:36
