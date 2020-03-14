Cycling > Paris - Nice

VIDEO - Stage winner Nairo Quintana hails team, wanted to repay their support

Stage winner Quintana hails team, wanted to repay their support




Listen to the reaction of Paris-Nice Stage 7 winner Nairo Quintana.



