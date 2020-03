Cycling > Paris - Nice VIDEO - ‘That is very bad news’ - Niki Terpstra and Bryan Coquard caught up in nasty crash

16 views | 00:46

Eurosport 1 hour agoUpdated 1 minute ago 0

0

Niki Terpstra (Total-Direct Energie) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) went down with 6km to go of Stage 3 of Paris-Nice.