Cycling > Paris - Nice

VIDEO - 'This could be serious' - Bardet and Barguil wiped out

'This could be serious' - Bardet and Barguil wiped out
48 views | 01:43
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 7 minutes ago

French climbers Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Warren Barguil (Arkea–Samsic) were involved in a nasty crash on the opening stage at Paris-Nice.
Cycling


