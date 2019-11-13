Cycling

VIDEO - 'Poulidor the unlucky? No, I had a lot of luck' - a great in his own words

'Poulidor the unlucky? No, I had a lot of luck' - a great in his own words
99 views | 01:46
Eurosport

31 minutes agoUpdated 25 minutes ago

The great Raymond Poulidor has died. In this interview, he explores his unique history with the Tour de France which earned him the nickname 'The Eternal Second'.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos