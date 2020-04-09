Cycling

VIDEO - Previously on Paris-Roubaix: Mathew Hayman left stunned by win after edging 2016 sprint finish

Previously on Paris-Roubaix: Mathew Hayman left stunned by win after edging 2016 sprint finish
3 views | 07:49
Eurosport

Yesterday at 00:34Updated 7 minutes ago

Recap the 2016 edition, a race that left Mathew Hayman lost for words and struggling to comprehend the size of his achievement.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos