VIDEO - Previously on Paris-Roubaix: Mathew Hayman left stunned by win after edging 2016 sprint finish
Cycling
1 Year Ago: An Alaphilippe masterclass on uphill finish at Tour of Basque Country212 views • Yesterday at 10:57
Previously on Paris-Roubaix: Mathew Hayman left stunned by win after edging 2016 sprint finish3 views • 7 minutes ago
Previously on Paris-Roubaix: Degenkolb triumphs after train interrupts 2015 race2 views • 14 minutes ago
Previously on Paris-Roubaix: Vansummeren breaks away on the cobbles to take 2011 win1 view • 56 minutes ago
Previously on Paris-Roubaix: Cancellara triumphs in the crosswinds in 201022 views • 18 minutes ago
Previously on Paris-Roubaix: Tom Boonen stamps his name into history with a third victory11 views • 1 hour ago
On This Day: 'He's delivered!' - Bettiol takes first win of his career146 views • 07/04/2020 at 10:26
The superhuman Annemiek van Vleuten: Go behind the scenes in episode 1 of an all-access documentary312 views • 06/04/2020 at 16:07
When Chaves and Yates bossed Mount Etna to secure famous Stage 6 one-two147 views • 07/04/2020 at 17:10
