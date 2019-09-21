Cycling

VIDEO - Primus Classic 2019: Edward Theuns dramatically fends off chase group

‘Phenomenal’ - Edward Theuns dramatically fends off chase group
Edward Theuns gritted his way to an unlike victory at the Primus Classic, holding off a fast-finishing pack led by Peter Sagan.
Cycling


