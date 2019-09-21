‘Phenomenal’ - Edward Theuns dramatically fends off chase group

VIDEO - Primus Classic 2019: Edward Theuns dramatically fends off chase group
See moreSee less
Cycling
‘Phenomenal’ - Edward Theuns dramatically fends off chase group35 views • Just now
Alexey Lutsenko wins Coppa Sabatini126 views • 19/09/2019 at 19:27
Wiggins hits out at Froome injury conspiracy theorists7,535 views • 17/09/2019 at 16:41
Wiggins: Brailsford single-handedly made Britain a great cycling nation487 views • 16/09/2019 at 11:00
Wiggins: Roglic's ski jumping mentality behind cycling success368 views • 16/09/2019 at 15:18
'Lovely moment' - Roglic and Jumbo-Visma celebrate Vuelta win2,153 views • 15/09/2019 at 18:21
Highlights of final Vuelta stage as Jakobsen wins in Madrid1,976 views • 15/09/2019 at 21:40
The Breakaway - Wiggins, Stephens and Smith reveal Vuelta highlights681 views • 15/09/2019 at 21:33
Wiggins on World Champs: Swift could get a result231 views • 16/09/2019 at 14:25
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘Keep the points under five shots!’ - Nadal coaches Federer
Watch the moment Federer saw off Kyrgios
Federer and Zverev beat Shapovalov and Sock to seal European advantage
Team Europe answer the big questions - featuring Federer, Zverev, Tsitipas, Borg and more
Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev interviewed after Laver Cup doubles win
Stefanos Tsitsipas gives Team Europe Laver Cup advantage after beating Taylor Fritz