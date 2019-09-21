VIDEO - Primus Classic 2019 - Edward Theuns: ‘I’m so happy I made it’
See moreSee less
Cycling
‘Phenomenal’ - Edward Theuns dramatically fends off chase group248 views • 10 minutes ago
Alexey Lutsenko wins Coppa Sabatini128 views • 19/09/2019 at 19:27
Edward Theuns: ‘I’m so happy I made it’22 views • 9 minutes ago
Wiggins hits out at Froome injury conspiracy theorists7,544 views • 17/09/2019 at 16:41
Wiggins: Brailsford single-handedly made Britain a great cycling nation490 views • 16/09/2019 at 11:00
Wiggins: Roglic's ski jumping mentality behind cycling success368 views • 16/09/2019 at 15:18
'Lovely moment' - Roglic and Jumbo-Visma celebrate Vuelta win2,162 views • 15/09/2019 at 18:21
Highlights of final Vuelta stage as Jakobsen wins in Madrid1,977 views • 15/09/2019 at 21:40
The Breakaway - Wiggins, Stephens and Smith reveal Vuelta highlights682 views • 15/09/2019 at 21:33
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘Keep the points under five shots!’ - Nadal coaches Federer
Watch the moment Federer saw off Kyrgios
‘I’ll need earplugs next time!’ – Federer chuffed by home crowd
Highlights: Federer fights back to see off Kyrgios
Federer and Zverev beat Shapovalov and Sock to seal European advantage
Team Europe answer the big questions - featuring Federer, Zverev, Tsitipas, Borg and more