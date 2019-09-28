Cycling

VIDEO - Road World Championships 2019: Annemiek van Vleuten takes stunning solo win

'A spectacular win!' - Van Vleuten takes stunning solo win
Annemiek van Vleuten produced one of the most remarkable rides in the history of cycling to win the Women’s Road Race at the World Championships in Yorkshire.
