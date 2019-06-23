Demare too strong in final Route d'Occitanie stage sprint as Valverde takes title

Cycling > Route d'Occitanie

VIDEO - Arnaud Demare too strong in final Route d'Occitanie stage sprint as Alejandro Valverde takes title

11 views | 02:18
Eurosport

44 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Arnaud Demare sprints to victory in the fourth and final stage of the Route d'Occitanie.
Cycling


