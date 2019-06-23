Valverde - 'I want to do the best job I can to support our leaders at the Tour de France'

Cycling > Route d'Occitanie VIDEO - Cycling news: Alejandro Valverde - 'I want to do the best job to support our leaders at the Tour'

Alejandro Valverde says he is not aiming for a GC push himself at the Tour de France and hopes to win stages along with helping his team-mates Mikel Landa and Nairo Quintana.