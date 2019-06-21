Cycling > Route d'Occitanie

VIDEO - GC leader Alejandro Valverde expects difficult stage on Saturday

GC leader Valverde expects difficult stage on Saturday
2 views | 01:28
Eurosport

Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos