Cycling > Route d'Occitanie

VIDEO - Route d'Occitanie, Stage 3 - Ivan Sosa: It's a fantastic day for me

Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Ivan Sosa says that winning stage 3 of the Route d'Occitanie made for a 'fantastic day'.
