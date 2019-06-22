Team Ineos' Ivan Sosa clinches Stage 3 victory ahead of Valverde

Cycling > Route d'Occitanie

VIDEO - Team Ineos' Ivan Sosa clinches Stage 3 victory ahead of Alejandro Valverde

64 views | 02:09
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 1 minute ago

Team Ineos' Ivan Sosa clinches Stage 3 victory in the Route d'Occitanie, ahead of Alejandro Valverde.
Cycling


