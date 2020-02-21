Fuglsang wins Stage 3 after Teuns mistake, retains overall lead

Cycling > Ruta del Sol

VIDEO - Jakob Fuglsang wins Stage 3 after Dylan Teuns mistake, retains overall lead

Jakob Fuglsang claimed a second stage win at Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol after Dylan Teuns missed the final turn on Stage 3.
