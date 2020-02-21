Fuglsang wins Stage 3 after Teuns mistake, retains overall lead

VIDEO - Jakob Fuglsang wins Stage 3 after Dylan Teuns mistake, retains overall lead
See moreSee less
Cycling
Jakobsen beats out Viviani in 'unbelievable' sprint533 views • 19/02/2020 at 18:43
The hype is real: Sensational Remco Evenepoel powers to stage win837 views • 22 hours ago
Evenepoel explains the tactics behind his stage victory in Algarve486 views • 21 hours ago
Fuglsang wins Stage 3 after Teuns mistake, retains overall lead25 views • Just now
Jakobsen: I like the finish in Lagos!111 views • 19/02/2020 at 18:45
Thomas: I’ve had a good winter41 views • 19/02/2020 at 16:51
Van der Poel: I’m in the Algarve to prepare for the Classics191 views • 19/02/2020 at 16:55
'Sensational' - Ackermann wins Clasica de Almeria in sprint finish322 views • 16/02/2020 at 18:45
'Perfect!' - Doull wins Stage 4 of Tour de la Provence516 views • 16/02/2020 at 18:08
More videos
Ramsey the key to Pogba's Juve return - Euro Papers
Juventus eye Pogba alternative - Euro Papers
'Sensational skiing!' - Lara Gut-Behrami crushes rivals in Crans Montana
Arsenal’s ‘top target’ available for €40m this summer - Euro Papers
Highlights: Magnificent Fourcade equals Bjoerndaelen
Boe and Roeiseland lead Norway to single relay gold