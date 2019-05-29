Cycling

VIDEO - Stage 17 Highlights as Peters powers to first pro win and GC gets a shake-up

Stage 17 Highlights as Peters powers to first pro win and GC gets a shake-up
87 views | 10:10
Eurosport

30 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Full Eurosport Highlights fro STage 17 of the 2019 Giro d'Italia as Nans Peters wins his first ever race and Richard Carapaz extends his General Classification lead over Vincenzo Nibali and Primoz Roglic.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos