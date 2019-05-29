Cycling VIDEO - Stage 17 Highlights as Peters powers to first pro win and GC gets a shake-up

Full Eurosport Highlights fro STage 17 of the 2019 Giro d'Italia as Nans Peters wins his first ever race and Richard Carapaz extends his General Classification lead over Vincenzo Nibali and Primoz Roglic.