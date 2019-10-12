Cycling video - Dylan Groenewegen wins Tacx Pro Classic with sprint finish
Cycling
'A monument for Mollema' - Watch Dutchman's stunning victory1,775 views • 2 hours ago
'I can't believe it' - Emotional Mollema on Il Lombardia win203 views • 3 hours ago
'Look at those two grandads!' - Funny fan moment at Il Lombardia455 views • 4 hours ago
'Oh no' - Nibali nearly flies off bike due to stray bottle362 views • 1 hour ago
Groenewegen wins Tacx Pro Classic with sprint finish24 views • Just now
Bernal delighted with podium at Il Lombardia29 views • 51 minutes ago
Bernal seals emphatic Gran Piemonte victory668 views • 10/10/2019 at 17:21
Highlights: Dominant display sees Bernal and Sosa seal Team Ineos 1-2307 views • 10/10/2019 at 17:29
Bernal delighted with maiden win in Italy ahead of Il Lombardia170 views • 10/10/2019 at 17:24
