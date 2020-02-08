VIDEO - Tadej Pogacar explains he won queen stage: 'In the steepest part I felt the best'
See moreSee less
Cycling
Watch barnstorming Bauhaus take Suadi Tour title in sprint finish11 views • 22 minutes ago
Slow-motion sprint as Pogacar wins stage on eye-watering final ascent30 views • Just now
Bauhaus - To have Cavendish as a lead-out man means a lot to me4 views • 29 minutes ago
Pogacar explains he won queen stage: 'In the steepest part I felt the best'22 views • Just now
Cavendish stays calm after puncture in Saudi Tour7 views • 15 minutes ago
'Mark gave me the call!' - Bauhaus reveals Cavendish 'cleverness'276 views • 06/02/2020 at 16:47
Brilliant Groenewegen powers to second stage victory in Spain431 views • 24 hours ago
Gronewegen optimistic for 2020 after Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana victory212 views • 05/02/2020 at 17:05
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Groenewegen wins thrilling sprint finish411 views • 05/02/2020 at 21:42
More videos
Remarkable scenes as NINE straight penalty kicks missed in J League Super Cup final
Hot-shot striker Lautaro Martinez attracts interest from a Premier League club - Euro Papers
Match In Africa highlights: Federer beats Nadal in entertaining contest
Watch barnstorming Bauhaus take Suadi Tour title in sprint finish
Watch the top three downhill runs in glorious Garmisch
Slow-motion sprint as Pogacar wins stage on eye-watering final ascent