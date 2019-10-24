Cycling

VIDEO - 'That was stupid' - Mark Cavendish regrets race strategy despite win

'That was stupid' - Cavendish regrets race strategy despite win
12 views | 01:09
Eurosport

Just now

Mark Cavendish admitted he may have been too cocky as he accelerated to the front of the field with 18 laps to go in the first Derny race on Thursday night at Six Day London.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos