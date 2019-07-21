VIDEO - The Breakaway: There was confusion, they didn’t know what to do
See moreSee less
The Breakaway
Just now
The Breakaway
The Breakaway: There was confusion, they didn’t know what to do7 views • Just now
#TheBreakaway: Chris Froome’s absence making Tour more exciting2,527 views • 19 hours ago
#TheBreakaway - Alberto Contador reacts to Simon Yates' brilliant stage win2,808 views • 18/07/2019 at 18:08
#TheBreakaway - Ewan vs Cav, trouble at Team Sunweb, and a look ahead to the Pyrenees3,260 views • 17/07/2019 at 19:07
#TheBreakaway - Reaction to decisive day in Tour de France, featuring Dan Martin3,471 views • 15/07/2019 at 22:38
#TheBreakaway with Jonathan Vaughters - Team Ineos are a different beast without Froome2,419 views • 15/07/2019 at 17:33
#TheBreakaway - Alaphilippe could win the Tour but Thomas looks strong4,318 views • 15/07/2019 at 17:33
#TheBreakaway - Roche explains how and why he crashed on a long flat stage2,424 views • 14/07/2019 at 19:05
#TheBreakaway - A great day for Geraint Thomas as defending champion flies under the radar5,039 views • 11/07/2019 at 19:31
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Geraint Thomas: ‘My legs were good… I wanted to go earlier’
Highlights: First cracks appear in Alaphilippe’s yellow armour
WATCH: Yates wins as stuttering Alaphilippe saves yellow
Euro Papers: Furious PSG want Neymar gone, target Juventus star to replace him
Stage 16 – Nimes to Nimes
Watch Redding cruise to race two victory in Snetterton