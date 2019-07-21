TheBreakaway: Ineos didn’t know what to do

963 views | 14:55

In today’s Breakaway, the team detail why Geraint Thomas remains their favourite for the Tour (00:35) despite Team Ineos’ lack of direction (01:50). Why Julian Alaphilippe’s overzealous attitude could be his undoing (06:30) and there is time for a little bit of stick for Mark Cavendish (13:10). Highlights of Stage 15 are LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player at 20:00.