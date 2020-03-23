Wiggins: Cavendish is p***ed off, should be in Olympic team

Cycling > Tokyo 2020

VIDEO - Bradley Wiggins: Mark Cavendish is p***ed off, should be in Tokyo Olympic team

The Bradley Wiggins Show

Bradley Wiggins feels former Team GB team-mate Mark Cavendish has been very harshly treated by not being lined up for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Subscribe to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast!
