Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - #TheBreakaway: Chris Froome’s absence making Tour more exciting

#TheBreakaway: Chris Froome’s absence making Tour more exciting
55 views | 14:39
Eurosport

27 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Bradley Wiggins believes the absence of Chris Froome is making the Tour de France more exciting, leaving Team Ineos less capable of locking down GC.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Inside Tour - BORA-hansgrohe
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos