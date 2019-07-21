Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 - Brad on a Bike: Wiggins revisits scene of the '61 punctures'

12 views | 01:46
Bradley Wiggins returned to the scene that saw a drunk spectator cause a spree of punctures at the 2012 Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

