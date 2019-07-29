Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 - Gianni Moscon: 'Bernal will be one of the biggest riders in history'

Gianni Moscon: 'Bernal will be one of the biggest riders in history'
INEOS riders Gianni Moscon and Luke Rowe praised team mate Egan Bernal for winning the 2019 Tour de France on Sunday.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
